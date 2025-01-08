Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
In fact, when we combined a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time. Perhaps most importantly, using these parameters has helped produce 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Goldman Sachs?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) earns a #2 (Buy) 13 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 21, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $8.10 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $8.10 Most Accurate Estimate and the $7.90 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Goldman Sachs has an Earnings ESP of +2.6%. Investors should also know that GS is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
GS is one of just a large database of Finance stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) .
Ares Capital is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 5, 2025. ARCC's Most Accurate Estimate sits at $0.59 a share 28 days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ares Capital is $0.57, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.71%.
GS and ARCC's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>