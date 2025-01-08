We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Horace Mann Educators (HMN - Free Report) . HMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Investors should also recognize that HMN has a P/B ratio of 1.20. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HMN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.30. Within the past 52 weeks, HMN's P/B has been as high as 1.35 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 1.19.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that HMN has a P/CF ratio of 11.99. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.20. Over the past 52 weeks, HMN's P/CF has been as high as 21.99 and as low as 10.91, with a median of 13.95.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Horace Mann Educators is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HMN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.