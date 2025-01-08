Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Lument Finance Trust (LFT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Lument Finance Trust (LFT - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. LFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.98. LFT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9 and as low as 5.17, with a median of 6, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. LFT has a P/S ratio of 1.07. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.87.

Finally, investors should note that LFT has a P/CF ratio of 5.65. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.60. Over the past 52 weeks, LFT's P/CF has been as high as 6.18 and as low as 4.86, with a median of 5.61.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Lument Finance Trust's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that LFT is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks