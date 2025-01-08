We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (CRNCY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRNCY's full-year earnings has moved 96.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CRNCY has returned about 7.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 6%. As we can see, Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Oceaneering International (OII - Free Report) . The stock has returned 7.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International's current year EPS has increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.1% so far this year, meaning that CRNCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Oceaneering International belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #220. The industry has moved -3.7% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR and Oceaneering International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.