We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is one of 875 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ashford Hospitality Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHT's full-year earnings has moved 1340% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that AHT has returned about 22.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ashford Hospitality Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.2% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Grupo Supervielle's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ashford Hospitality Trust is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 98 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.6% this year, meaning that AHT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Grupo Supervielle belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 68-stock industry is currently ranked #143. The industry has moved +15.7% year to date.
Ashford Hospitality Trust and Grupo Supervielle could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.