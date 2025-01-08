We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Adagene (ADAG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1011 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADAG's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ADAG has returned 3.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.4% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Editas Medicine (EDIT - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.2%.
Over the past three months, Editas Medicine's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 513 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that ADAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Editas Medicine is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR and Editas Medicine as they attempt to continue their solid performance.