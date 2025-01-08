We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is SSR Mining (SSRM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
SSR Mining is one of 235 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SSR Mining is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSRM's full-year earnings has moved 90.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, SSRM has gained about 2.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 12% on average. This shows that SSR Mining is outperforming its peers so far this year.
MAG Silver (MAG - Free Report) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.2%.
In MAG Silver's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, SSR Mining is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.3% so far this year, so SSRM is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, MAG Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #2. The industry has moved +28.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on SSR Mining and MAG Silver as they attempt to continue their solid performance.