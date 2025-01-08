Pure Storage, Micron Fuel Hyperscale Innovation: Will PSTG Stock Gain?

Pure Storage, Inc. ( PSTG Quick Quote PSTG - Free Report) recently extended its long-standing partnership with Micron Technology ( MU Quick Quote MU - Free Report) , a global memory and storage solutions provider. Over the past 10 years, Pure Storage and Micron have partnered to integrate MU’s advanced NAND technology into PSTG’s data solutions. The partnership has spanned seven generations of NAND technology, including the recently qualified Micron G8 QLC NAND used in Pure Storage’s 150TB DirectFlash Module. With the integration of Micron’s G9 QLC NAND, the collaboration is set to drive the future of DirectFlash Module products, offering high storage density, energy efficiency and performance. PSTG & MU Address the Challenges of Modern Data Centers
With the rapid evolution of data-driven solutions, modern data centers are struggling with three core challenges — energy efficiency, storage density and performance. These data centers consume vast amounts of energy, raising operational costs and environmental footprints. Therefore, finding energy-efficient storage solutions is critical to mitigating these impacts while controlling expenses. Space constraints in data centers mean every square foot must be optimized. Operators must optimize storage capacity without increasing physical space requirements.
In the race to transform data into actionable insights, maintaining performance standards is essential. Faster data processing with low latency is crucial to turning massive datasets into actionable insights. To address these challenges, Pure Storage and Micron have joined forces to deliver state-of-the-art solutions tailored for hyperscale environments. Their collaborative approach is designed to transform the total cost of ownership while outperforming traditional hard drive-based systems, offering better value and performance. By combining Micron's G9 QLC NAND technology with Pure Storage’s advanced platform, hyperscalers gain swift access to storage solutions with ultrafast transfer rates and low latency. This enables reliable performance for demanding, data-intensive workloads. The combined solution drastically decreases energy consumption compared with traditional storage systems, cutting operational expenses and minimizing environmental impact. Micron’s NAND technology achieves top-tier bits-per-square-millimeter density, allowing Pure Storage to offer highly scalable systems. With a significant reduction in the total cost of acquisition and ownership, the solution becomes the foremost choice for hyperscale customers. Hyperscale Advancements Boost PSTG's Top-Line Performance
Pure Storage continues to invest in emerging hyperscale opportunities, driving healthy top-line momentum and stock performance. In the third quarter, the company advanced sustainable data storage with a breakthrough DirectFlash design win from a top-four hyperscaler. This innovation helps modernize storage by replacing hard disks with efficient flash storage, meeting hyperscaler demands while reducing energy consumption in data centers.
In December 2024, PSTG partnered with Kioxia Corporation, a global leader in memory solutions, to create advanced technology that meets the increasing demand for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure in today’s hyperscale landscape. In addition, it strategically invested in CoreWeave, an AI hyperscaler, aimed at advancing AI cloud services. The partnership integrates Pure Storage’s platform into CoreWeave Cloud, enabling customers to leverage cutting-edge infrastructure. In the last reported quarter, net sales rose 9% year over year to $831.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Driven by a surge in Evergreen//One opportunities valued at under $5 million transitioning to traditional sales, management has raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2025. It now expects revenues of $3.15 billion, indicating a rise of 11.5% from the year-earlier level compared with the prior guidance of $3.1 billion with 10.5% growth. PSTG’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
At present, Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 68.8% compared with the
sub-industry’s growth of 26.2% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.
Image: Bigstock
Pure Storage, Micron Fuel Hyperscale Innovation: Will PSTG Stock Gain?
Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG - Free Report) recently extended its long-standing partnership with Micron Technology (MU - Free Report) , a global memory and storage solutions provider. Over the past 10 years, Pure Storage and Micron have partnered to integrate MU’s advanced NAND technology into PSTG’s data solutions. The partnership has spanned seven generations of NAND technology, including the recently qualified Micron G8 QLC NAND used in Pure Storage’s 150TB DirectFlash Module. With the integration of Micron’s G9 QLC NAND, the collaboration is set to drive the future of DirectFlash Module products, offering high storage density, energy efficiency and performance.
PSTG & MU Address the Challenges of Modern Data Centers
With the rapid evolution of data-driven solutions, modern data centers are struggling with three core challenges — energy efficiency, storage density and performance. These data centers consume vast amounts of energy, raising operational costs and environmental footprints. Therefore, finding energy-efficient storage solutions is critical to mitigating these impacts while controlling expenses. Space constraints in data centers mean every square foot must be optimized. Operators must optimize storage capacity without increasing physical space requirements.
In the race to transform data into actionable insights, maintaining performance standards is essential. Faster data processing with low latency is crucial to turning massive datasets into actionable insights. To address these challenges, Pure Storage and Micron have joined forces to deliver state-of-the-art solutions tailored for hyperscale environments. Their collaborative approach is designed to transform the total cost of ownership while outperforming traditional hard drive-based systems, offering better value and performance.
By combining Micron's G9 QLC NAND technology with Pure Storage’s advanced platform, hyperscalers gain swift access to storage solutions with ultrafast transfer rates and low latency. This enables reliable performance for demanding, data-intensive workloads. The combined solution drastically decreases energy consumption compared with traditional storage systems, cutting operational expenses and minimizing environmental impact.
Micron’s NAND technology achieves top-tier bits-per-square-millimeter density, allowing Pure Storage to offer highly scalable systems. With a significant reduction in the total cost of acquisition and ownership, the solution becomes the foremost choice for hyperscale customers.
Hyperscale Advancements Boost PSTG's Top-Line Performance
Pure Storage continues to invest in emerging hyperscale opportunities, driving healthy top-line momentum and stock performance. In the third quarter, the company advanced sustainable data storage with a breakthrough DirectFlash design win from a top-four hyperscaler. This innovation helps modernize storage by replacing hard disks with efficient flash storage, meeting hyperscaler demands while reducing energy consumption in data centers.
In December 2024, PSTG partnered with Kioxia Corporation, a global leader in memory solutions, to create advanced technology that meets the increasing demand for high-performance, scalable storage infrastructure in today’s hyperscale landscape. In addition, it strategically invested in CoreWeave, an AI hyperscaler, aimed at advancing AI cloud services. The partnership integrates Pure Storage’s platform into CoreWeave Cloud, enabling customers to leverage cutting-edge infrastructure.
In the last reported quarter, net sales rose 9% year over year to $831.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Driven by a surge in Evergreen//One opportunities valued at under $5 million transitioning to traditional sales, management has raised its revenue forecast for fiscal 2025. It now expects revenues of $3.15 billion, indicating a rise of 11.5% from the year-earlier level compared with the prior guidance of $3.1 billion with 10.5% growth.
PSTG’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
At present, Pure Storage carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 68.8% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 26.2% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.