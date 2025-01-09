We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in CS Disco (LAW): Can Its 5.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
CS Disco (LAW - Free Report) shares rallied 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $5.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 25% loss over the past four weeks.
CS Disco is benefiting from increased customer adoption of its intuitive eDiscovery platform, enhanced by advanced AI capabilities like Cecilia AI, leading to revenue growth, stronger customer retention, and expanded enterprise partnerships with Fortune 500 companies.
This legal technology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1000%. Revenues are expected to be $36.18 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For CS Disco, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LAW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
CS Disco is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Zoom Communications (ZM - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 2.3% lower at $80.45. ZM has returned -3.8% over the past month.
Zoom's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.8% over the past month to $1.31. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -7.8%. Zoom currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).