Salesforce.com (CRM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Salesforce.com (
CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) standing at $326.90, reflecting a +0.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 6.85% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Salesforce.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.61, up 13.97% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.04 billion, reflecting an 8.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $37.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.02% and +8.84%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% downward. Right now, Salesforce.com possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Salesforce.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.73.
Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.28.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
