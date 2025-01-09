CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

CrowdStrike Holdings (
CRWD Quick Quote CRWD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $358.72, demonstrating a -0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Shares of the cloud-based security company witnessed a gain of 3.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.85, indicating a 10.53% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.03 billion, reflecting a 22.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.73 per share and a revenue of $3.93 billion, signifying shifts of +20.71% and +28.58%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 96.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.33 for its industry.
Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 2.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.12 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $358.72, demonstrating a -0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Shares of the cloud-based security company witnessed a gain of 3.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CrowdStrike Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.85, indicating a 10.53% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.03 billion, reflecting a 22.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.73 per share and a revenue of $3.93 billion, signifying shifts of +20.71% and +28.58%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. CrowdStrike Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 96.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.33 for its industry.
Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 2.8. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.12 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.