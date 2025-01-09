We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adma Biologics (ADMA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.56, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Shares of the infectious disease drug developer witnessed a loss of 4.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 5.77% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 325% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $116.7 million, indicating a 57.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.38 for its industry.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.