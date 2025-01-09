We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sunoco LP (SUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) closed at $52.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 3.09% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.75% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Sunoco LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.46, reflecting a 264% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.74 billion, up 1.75% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 42.95% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Sunoco LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Sunoco LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.82, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.