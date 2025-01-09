We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TXO Partners LP (TXO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) closed at $16.79, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of TXO Partners LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 69.39% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $85.93 million, indicating a 6.57% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TXO Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TXO Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TXO Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85 right now. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.85.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 249, this industry ranks in the bottom 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.