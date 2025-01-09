We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, T. Rowe Price (TROW - Free Report) reached $112.84, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services firm had lost 8.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.23, reflecting a 29.65% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.89 billion, indicating a 14.8% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T. Rowe Price. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. T. Rowe Price is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note T. Rowe Price's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.63.
We can additionally observe that TROW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.