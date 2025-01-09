Should SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (
ONEV Quick Quote ONEV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015.
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $579.02 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.88%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Cognizant Tech Solutions A (
CTSH Quick Quote CTSH - Free Report) accounts for about 1.43% of total assets, followed by Bristol Myers Squibb Co ( BMY Quick Quote BMY - Free Report) and Cardinal Health Inc ( CAH Quick Quote CAH - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 9.45% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
ONEV seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising low volatility characteristics.
The ETF has gained about 0.31% so far this year and was up about 12.18% in the last one year (as of 01/09/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $112.48 and $135.42.
The ETF has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 15.23% for the trailing three-year period. With about 433 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ONEV is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $588.40 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $627.28 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
