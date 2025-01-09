Is WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 07/13/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (
DEM Quick Quote DEM - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Emerging Market ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Because the fund has amassed over $2.71 billion, this makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Emerging Market ETFs. DEM is managed by Wisdomtree. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index before fees and expenses.
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for DEM are 0.63%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 5.26%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Looking at individual holdings, China Construction Bank Corp H accounts for about 3.92% of total assets, followed by Vale Sa (VALE3) and Mediatek Inc.
The top 10 holdings account for about 24.07% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, DEM has lost about -0.47%, and is up roughly 5.76% in the last one year (as of 01/09/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $38.38 and $45.39.
DEM has a beta of 0.73 and standard deviation of 15.90% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 506 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Emerging Market ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (
IEMG Quick Quote IEMG - Free Report) tracks MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index and the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF ( VWO Quick Quote VWO - Free Report) tracks FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index. IShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has $77.70 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has $78.43 billion. IEMG has an expense ratio of 0.09% and VWO charges 0.08%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Emerging Market ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
