BSX Stock Rises Following Bolt Medical Acquisition Deal Announcement

Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bolt Medical, Inc. — an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) advanced laser-based platform developer. The acquisition will expand Boston Scientific’s cardiovascular portfolio with Bolt IVL — a complementary and differentiated calcium modification platform.
Boston Scientific anticipates the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
Likely Trend of BSX Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company moved north 4.3% to $95.95 yesterday.
Recently, Boston Scientific has added numerous products with immense potential through several value-added acquisitions. This has helped the company boost its top line. For instance, in 2024, Boston Scientific completed the strategic buyouts of Silk Road Medical for $1.16 billion. Additionally, the company completed the acquisition of Axonics for $3.7 billion. Accordingly, we expect the latest agreement to acquire Bolt Medical to bolster investor confidence and maintain the upward momentum in BSX's share price in the upcoming days.
BSX currently has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.29% for the trailing four quarters.
Financial Details
Boston Scientific, being a strategic investor in Bolt Medical, already has an equity stake of approximately 26%. The acquisition transaction consists of an upfront payment of approximately $443 million for the 74% stake (not yet owned) and up to $221 million upon the achievement of certain regulatory milestones.
More on Bolt IVL
Bolt Medical’s Bolt IVL system is designed with a novel application of lithotripsy to fracture calcium by creating acoustic pressure waves inside a balloon catheter. The system also includes visible, directional emitters for consistent energy delivery in treating calcified lesions. Bolt Medical recently completed the RESTORE Above the Knee (“ATK”) and RESTORE Below the Knee (“BTK”) pivotal clinical trials investigating the Bolt IVL ATK and BTK systems for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in patients with moderate to severely calcified lesions.
In December 2024, Bolt Medical received FDA approval to commence the global FRACTURE IDE clinical trial in the United States. The trial is investigating the use of the Bolt IVL Coronary System for treating coronary arterial disease with severely calcified lesions.
Boston Scientific initially developed the concept for the Bolt IVL system, which helped establish Bolt Medical in 2019. Adding this system to Boston Scientific’s offerings will help better serve physicians and their patients and provide a platform for future innovation.
Per a
report from Research Nester, the intravascular lithotripsy market size was valued at $212.54 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 659.42 million by 2037, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.1% from 2025 to 2037.
The growth of the market is driven by the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. Cardiovascular diseases are increasing due to unhealthy lifestyles, changes in dietary habits and an increasingly aging population.
BSX’s Previous Strategic Acquisitions
In November 2024, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intera Oncology Inc., a Boston-based life science company. The acquisition expands the company’s interventional oncology offerings. The same month, BSX entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cortex, Inc. — an Ajax Health company. Cortex is a privately held medical technology company focused on the development of a diagnostic mapping solution.
BSX’s Price Performance
In the past year, BSX’s shares have risen 62% compared with the
BSX's Zacks Rank
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Veracyte ( VCYT Quick Quote VCYT - Free Report) , ResMed ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Omnicell ( OMCL Quick Quote OMCL - Free Report) .
Veracyte, carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 65.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025. RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%. OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
