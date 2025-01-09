We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lithium Argentina Issues FY24 Production Results & FY25 Guidance
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (LAAC - Free Report) has announced its 2024 production results for the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operations in Argentina and provided production guidance for 2025.
Cauchari-Olaroz achieved a production of 25,400 tons of lithium carbonate, which was in line with the 2024 production guidance. The 2025 production guidance has been set at 30,000-35,000 tons of lithium carbonate.
An average production of 85% of the design capacity was achieved during the fourth quarter of 2024. Production volumes in the fourth quarter reached 8,500 tons, marking an increase of 25% compared to the third quarter.
As a part of the 2025 guidance, LAAC has also concentrated its efforts toward improving the stability and consistency of operations and further optimizing the cost profile. LAAC works in partnership with Ganfeng to operate the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and aims to advance the development of additional lithium resources in the country.
LAAC stock has plunged 48.3% in the past year compared with the 17.9% decline in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LAAC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
LAAC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , MAG Silver Corp. (MAG - Free Report) and Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM - Free Report) . While CRS and MAG sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, FSM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.77. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. CRS’ shares have soared 175.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAG Silver’s current-year earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share. MAG surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 17.1%. The stock has gained 45.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortuna Mining’s current-year earnings is pegged at 48 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 118.2%. FSM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing in the other two with an average earnings surprise of 53.6%. The stock has gained 21.9% in the past year.