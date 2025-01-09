We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Antero Resources (AR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Antero Resources (AR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Antero Resources is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Antero Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AR has gained about 8% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 5.5%. This means that Antero Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) . The stock is up 9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Constellation Energy Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Antero Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that AR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Constellation Energy Corporation falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 46 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +66.2%.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Antero Resources and Constellation Energy Corporation as they attempt to continue their solid performance.