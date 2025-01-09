Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Stanley Black & Decker Stock Now

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) is poised to benefit from its cost-reduction program, which is expected to aid the bottom line and drive margins. The program comprises a series of initiatives to resize the organization, reduce inventory and optimize the supply chain for pursuing sustainable long-term growth.

Since its inception in mid-2022, this program has generated roughly $1.4 billion in pre-tax run-rate savings and reduced inventory by more than $2 billion. The company is expected to generate pre-tax run rate savings of $2 billion by the end of this year, with an adjusted gross margin of more than 35% in the long term.

Stanley Black remains open to divesting its non-core operations to focus on its core businesses and drive growth. For instance, in April 2024, the company divested its STANLEY Infrastructure business to Epiroc AB for a cash consideration of $760 million. The divestment will help the company to reduce debt and support capital-allocation priorities.

SWK remains committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts. In the first nine months of 2024, the company used $367.2 million for paying out dividends, reflecting an increase of 1.8% year over year. Also, in July 2024, the quarterly dividend was hiked by a penny to 82 cents per share.

However, the company has been witnessing lower consumer outdoor and do-it-yourself market demand. Within the Tools & Outdoor segment, the power tools business has been subject to a slowdown in the industrial sector. The weakening automotive end market, owing to headwinds in the global automotive OEM light vehicle production, is another setback.

SWK Stock’s Price Performance

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's shares have lost 5% compared with the industry’s 7.8% decline.

High debt levels remain another concern. Exiting the third quarter of 2024, the company’s long-term debt remained high at $5.6 billion. Its current maturities of long-term debt totaled $500.2 million. Also, its cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter were $298.7 million, lower than the short-term borrowings of $387.4 million.

