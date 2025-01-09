BP to Help ONGC Boost Mumbai High Oil Production by 60%

BP plc ( BP Quick Quote BP - Free Report) , the British energy giant, has teamed up with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (“ONGC”) in India to boost output from the Mumbai High oil and gas field, the country's largest oil-producing field. BP will act as a technical service provider for the field. The British energy firm has offered to increase the production from this field by nearly 60%. Details of the Mumbai High Oil Field
The oil and gas field reached peak production levels of 476,000 barrels of oil per day in 1989. However, the production level declined over time. It is currently producing 134,000 barrels of oil per day. Per ONGC, the field still has nearly 610 million barrels of oil and 40 billion cubic meters of gas left. The company sought partners who would help tap into the remaining reserves at the oil field.
BP Teams Up With ONGC
India is the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer. For years, the country has been looking to increase its oil and gas output. In this context, ONGC sought to form a technical partnership with a global energy firm to help it increase the country's oil production.
In June 2024, ONGC issued a tender to find foreign partners to help revive production at the flagship Mumbai High fields. ONGC invited bids from international oil firms with technical expertise, knowledge of recovery methods and a proven track record of managing mature, complex oil fields.
ONGC also mentioned that it would offer the partners a share of the revenues generated from the excess production alongside a fixed fee. However, the company did not offer any equity ownership in the field. The tender floated by ONGC attracted two bidders, BP and Shell. BP was chosen as the technical service provider (TSP) after following a comprehensive evaluation process.
BP’s Role and Expertise
The TSP’s role involves reviewing the field's overall performance and identifying improvements in key areas, including the reservoir, facilities and wells. It is also expected to deploy necessary technical interventions aimed at increasing the field's production. The TSP has offered a significant increase in production of up to 60% from the baseline levelsover the contract period of 10 years.
BP mentioned that it looks forward to leveraging its extensive experience in performance optimization and recovery to help increase the output from Mumbai High.
