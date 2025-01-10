ADTRAN, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that ProTek Fiber has opted to deploy its flexible fiber access technology, including the Mosaic One SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform and the ALM fiber monitoring solution to bring high-speed fiber Internet to underserved areas in Illinois. This deployment marks ProTek's transition from being a leading wireless Internet service provider to a full-fiber broadband carrier in rural regions. What ADTN Brings to the Table?
ADTN Boosts Fiber Connectivity in Rural Illinois: Stock to Benefit?
ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) recently announced that ProTek Fiber has opted to deploy its flexible fiber access technology, including the Mosaic One SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform and the ALM fiber monitoring solution to bring high-speed fiber Internet to underserved areas in Illinois. This deployment marks ProTek's transition from being a leading wireless Internet service provider to a full-fiber broadband carrier in rural regions.
What ADTN Brings to the Table?
Installing high-speed broadband infrastructure in rural areas is challenging and unfeasible owing to a scattered population, high investment requirements, small market size and limited resources. However, ADTRAN’s state-of-the-art SDX 6400 Series Combo Passive Optical Network (PON) optical line terminals portfolio addresses these issues effectively.
The solution integrates GPON, XGS-PON and 50G PON on every port, enabling ProTek to gradually adopt new technologies while maintaining consistent and reliable service. Its energy-efficient and modular design provides the flexibility to meet the diverse needs of various environments, from rural households to high-demand enterprise locations, without disrupting existing services. Additionally, ProTek will utilize ADTRAN’s next-generation multigigabit XGS-PON optical network terminals solution to deliver reliable and secure home connectivity.
ADTN’s ALM fiber monitoring solution, integrated with a deep PON assurance solution, enhances network health monitoring by providing real-time alerts about potential issues. This proactive approach to network maintenance enables quick identification and resolution of problems, minimizing service disruptions and truck rolls while maintaining high uptime across rural areas.
ADTRAN’s cloud-based Mosaic One solution simplifies network operations and helps troubleshoot issues by collating and analyzing data from the broadband network gateway and the in-home network. The deployment will likely help ProTek Fiber to gain valuable insights to optimize network performance. Furthermore, Mosaic One's marketing tools will help ProTek to run targeted campaigns, driving revenues and increasing customer engagement.
Increasing Client Base to Drive ADTN Performance
ADTRAN’s comprehensive portfolio is a competitive differentiator with a wide array of flexible software and hardware network solutions and services that enable operators to transition to a fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. The company expects solid traction in domestic markets for ultra-broadband and fiber-to-the-home solutions along with Software-Defined access and Ethernet passive optical network solutions. Its global leadership in software-defined access is likely to ensure a steady stream of revenues as it helps clients reduce cost and accelerate service delivery and deployment.
The Mosaic Open Networking Alliance has helped operators create customized software-defined access platforms, putting ADTRAN at the center of this fully open-source, multi-vendor network to help reshape the future of communications through open technologies.
ADTRAN’s open and flexible solution suite seamlessly integrates with ProTek’s existing network infrastructure, providing a clear path for future upgrades as demand escalates. With a strong presence in more than 60 countries, ADTRAN is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Its improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
ADTN’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of ADTRAN have gained 41.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 58.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ADTN’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ADTRAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below:
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company’s highly flexible global business model adapts to changing market dynamics, enabling it to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.