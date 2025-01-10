Will Automotive Innovation Drive Keysight's Share Performance?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently introduced Novus mini automotive, a compact solutions design to address the complex requirements of automotive network engineers. The latest addition to Keysight’s comprehensive Novus portfolio combines traffic generation and protocol testing capabilities into a single platform and empowers network engineers to evaluate the performance and conformance of various network components before real-world application. Software-defined vehicle technology (SDV) is increasingly gaining attention from major automakers worldwide. Connected devices are essential components of SDV technology. As vehicles move through zonal architecture, connected devices facilitate seamless communication between different systems such as sensors, cameras and more. They also enable real-time information exchange to support advanced driver assistance systems. Any disruption in this communication can be life-threatening. Keysight’s latest Novus mini automotive solution addresses this requirement. Keysight solution streamlines the testing process by integrating multiple testing procedures into one platform. It eliminates the need for several tools, saves time and simplifies workflow. Accurate timing and synchronization is vital for autonomous vehicle technologies. The solution tests timing standards, boost network protection against unauthorized access, faulty and unsecured devices. There are different layers of communication in the complex automotive network system. These layers are data link, network, transport, session, presentation and application layers. These are important for consistent communication between various in-vehicle systems and external systems. KEYS robust solution effectively validates all these layers to ensure efficient communication. The solution also helps lower the expenses associated with wiring for automakers by reducing the amount required for cables and connectors. Its small form factor, high affordability and robust testing capabilities make it an ideal choice for software-defined vehicle development. Will KEYS Stock Benefit From This Product Launch?
Automotive manufacturers are increasingly shifting from hardware-driven design development to software-centric architectures. The ability to support continuous updates, scope for customization, affordability and advanced features are driving the demand for SDV technology. Recognizing this emerging trend, Keysight is directing its research initiatives to expand its automotive network testing portfolio. This bodes well for long-term growth.
KEYS’ Stock Price Movement
Shares of Keysight have gained 7.7% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 8.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Keysight currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
InterDigital ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 114.47%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. Workday Inc. ( WDAY Quick Quote WDAY - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a foremost supplier of enterprise-level software solutions for human resource and finance management. WDAY changes the way analytical insights and contributions to decision-making are made available to businesses by integrating finance and human resources as one system on the cloud.
