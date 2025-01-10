MSM Q1 Earnings Beat, Dips Y/Y on Low Volumes & Higher Expenses

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. ( MSM Quick Quote MSM - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended on Nov. 30, 2024) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents.
The bottom line marked a 31% plunge from earnings of $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The downfall was attributed to lower sales, higher operating expenses and elevated interest costs.
Including one-time items, MSC Industrial reported EPS of 83 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.22.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. MSC Industrial's Revenues Hurt by Weak Demand
MSM generated revenues of $928.5 million in the quarter under review, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues were impacted by weak demand, unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and negative impacts of pricing. The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $905 million.
Average daily sales fell 2.7% year over year in the quarter, led by lower volumes, somewhat offset by acquisition benefits. However, this came in higher than MSC Industrial’s guidance of a 4.5-5.5% decline.
Low Volumes & Higher Expenses Dent MSM’s Margins
The cost of goods sold decreased 1.9% year over year to $550 million. Gross profit moved down 4% to $378 million. The gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 40.7% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 41.2%. The gross margin contracted 50 basis points due to lower volumes, and acquisitions created a 20-basis-point headwind.
Operating expenses rose 4% year over year to around $304 million in the fiscal first quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher payroll costs due to higher associate headcount to support MSM’s strategic growth investments and annual merit increases, and investments made to supporting digital initiatives and solutions growth.
MSC Industrial reported an operating income of $72.3 million compared with $101.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding restructuring and other costs, MSM’s adjusted operating income amounted to $74.6 million, down 28% from $104 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 8% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 10.9% due to higher operating expenses on lower revenues.
MSC Industrial’s Cash & Debt Position
MSM had cash and cash equivalents of $57.3 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2025 compared with $29.6 million at the end of fiscal 2024. The company generated cash flow from operating activities of $102 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $81 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
MSC Industrial repurchased approximately 150 thousand shares in the quarter, and returned in excess of $60 million to shareholders as dividends and share repurchases
The company’s long-term debt was $290 million at the end of the reported quarter, up from $279 million at the end of fiscal 2024.
MSM Anticipates Average Daily Sales to Decline in Q2
Citing challenging macro conditions and the weak performance in December, MSC Industrial expects average daily sales to decline 3-5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The adjusted operating margin for the quarter is expected between 6.5% and 7.5%.
MSC Industrial Stock Price Performance
The company’s shares have declined 11.9% in the past year compared with the
industrial services industry’s growth of 8.8%.
MSC Industrial currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are
Graham Corporation ( GHM Quick Quote GHM - Free Report) , Federal Signal Corporation ( FSS Quick Quote FSS - Free Report) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc ( GTES Quick Quote GTES - Free Report) . GHM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and FSS and GTES have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Graham delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, which indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 145.2%. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 132% in a year.
Federal Signal delivered an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The company’s shares have gained 27% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gates Industrial’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.34 per share. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.8%. GTES shares have gained 51% in a year.
