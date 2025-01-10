We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $56.81, demonstrating a -0.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 0.28% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 5.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Bristol Myers Squibb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.6 billion, up 1.05% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Bristol Myers Squibb presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Bristol Myers Squibb is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.9. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.58 of its industry.
We can also see that BMY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.