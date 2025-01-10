We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $143.50, indicating a +0.13% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
The construction supply company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.30, down 35.21% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.85 billion, showing a 7.13% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Builders FirstSource. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.01% lower. Right now, Builders FirstSource possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Builders FirstSource's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.98.
Investors should also note that BLDR has a PEG ratio of 0.76 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BLDR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
