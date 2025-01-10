We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $151.62, indicating a -0.34% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 10.5% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Abercrombie & Fitch in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.50, reflecting a 17.85% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.56 billion, up 7.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.63 per share and a revenue of $4.92 billion, demonstrating changes of +69.27% and +15.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. As of now, Abercrombie & Fitch holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Abercrombie & Fitch is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.64 of its industry.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
