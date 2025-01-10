We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $4,872.42, indicating a +1.59% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
The the stock of online booking service has fallen by 7.95% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $35.77, showcasing a 11.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.2 billion, up 8.65% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. Right now, Booking Holdings possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Booking Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.96.
We can additionally observe that BKNG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.19 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.