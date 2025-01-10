We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CyberArk (CYBR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) closed at $344.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had gained 6.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.71, marking a 12.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $301.05 million, up 34.94% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.56% higher. CyberArk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 96.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.17, so one might conclude that CyberArk is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.53.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.