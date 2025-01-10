We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) closed at $11.37 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services's shares have seen a decrease of 10.68% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's loss of 11.33% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to post earnings of $0.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $211.8 million, indicating a 16.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.46.
It is also worth noting that GLDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry stood at 1.23 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.