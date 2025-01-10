We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Equinix (EQIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Equinix (EQIX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $951.04, demonstrating a +1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
The data center operator's shares have seen a decrease of 2.31% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Equinix will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.11, up 11.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.28 billion, up 8.07% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Equinix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Equinix holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Equinix is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 24.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.51, which means Equinix is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that EQIX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.8.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
