Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) ending at $1.10, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the copper and molybdenum mining company had lost 5.7% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.84% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.7% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Amerigo Resources in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $49.52 million, showing a 16.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amerigo Resources. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Amerigo Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Amerigo Resources is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.75 for its industry.
It's also important to note that ARREF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARREF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.