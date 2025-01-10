BellRing Brands (BRBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with BellRing Brands (
BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) standing at $72.48, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
Shares of the nutritional supplements company have depreciated by 6.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 5.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting a 9.3% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $522.09 million, indicating a 21.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion, which would represent changes of +11.92% and +14.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BellRing Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BellRing Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note BellRing Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.88.
One should further note that BRBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.44. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
