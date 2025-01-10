We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Western Midstream (WES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Western Midstream (WES - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $40.09, indicating a +1.57% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas transportation and storage company had gained 3.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Midstream in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.86, reflecting a 16.22% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $906.72 million, reflecting a 5.65% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Western Midstream. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Western Midstream possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Western Midstream is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.42 for its industry.
Meanwhile, WES's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. WES's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.