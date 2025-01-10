We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nucor Towers & Structures Announces Expansion of Footprint
Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) has stated that its Towers & Structures unit will construct its third cutting-edge utility structure production facility in Brigham City, UT. The company is currently finishing the construction of two utility structure production sites in Decatur, AL and Crawfordsville, IN. The new $200 million Utah plant will be built on Nucor's existing Brigham City location and is projected to employ 200 full-time workers.
Nucor has a strong presence in the West, and establishing this new plant in Utah will allow it to address the region's expanding need for utility infrastructure stemming from distributed energy projects, data centers and population expansion. As a global leader in sustainable steelmaking, the company noted that American-made low-embodied carbon steel should be used to build the nation's energy infrastructure.
An extensive electric transmission buildout is planned in the western United States, with local utilities expecting substantial load growth and increasing capital spending in response. Demand for utility infrastructure in the region is being driven by additional energy supplies, grid-hardening projects and higher load growth from data centers, EV charging stations and electrification. The Utah production site will be highly automated, providing a freight advantage over competitors outside the region. It will get plate and sheet products from Nucor steel plants by rail to meet its raw material requirements.
Shares of Nucor have lost 30% in a year compared with the industry’s 28.2% decline.
