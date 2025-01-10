INTU Launches Tax Season Offerings: How to Approach the Stock?

Intuit ( INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) has announced a new suite of offerings for the 2024 tax season to make tax filing faster and more affordable. It guarantees federal tax refunds five days early, regardless of the filer’s banking institution, helping customers get quicker access to essential funds. The platform also offers a free mobile app for federal and state tax filing regardless of any tax complexities.
INTU is transforming from a tax and accounting platform to an AI-driven expert ecosystem. Its AI capabilities, like Intuit Assist, streamline processes, improve cash flow management and offer valuable insights.
INTU’s Intuit Enterprise Suite ("IES") targets mid-market businesses, addressing complex needs with automation and multi-entity management. INTU estimates to cater to an $89 billion total addressable market in mid-market businesses with its IES offering.
For the full fiscal year 2025, INTU expects revenues between $18.160 and $18.347 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 12% to 13%. It expects non-GAAP diluted earnings between $19.16 per share and $19.36 per share, representing growth of 13% to 14%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU’s full-year fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $18.27 billion, indicating 12.18% growth on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $19.27 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating year-over-year growth of 13.75%.
INTU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.39%.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar. INTU Stock: Buy, Hold or Sell?
While INTU benefits from its robust AI-driven innovations and strong portfolio, near-term challenges in its Desktop Ecosystem and Mailchimp segments call for a more cautious approach in 2025.
INTU shares have returned 2.9% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks
Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 33.4% and the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s return of 14.9%.
INTU also underperformed industry peers like
Autodesk ( ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) , Blackberry ( BB Quick Quote BB - Free Report) and Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) , which have returned 24.1%, 17.4% and 15% over the past year.
INTU has been suffering from macroeconomic challenges and a decline in revenues from its Desktop Ecosystem segment due to changes in QuickBook desktop offerings in its transition to a subscription-based model. The company expects challenges in the near term in returning this segment’s revenues to growth, anticipating low single-digit growth in fiscal 2025.
Furthermore, INTU is grappling with higher churn rates among smaller Mailchimp customers despite growth in the mid-market segment. Its efforts to improve first-time use and customer retention are expected to take several quarters to yield results.
INTU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
