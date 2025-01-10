See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Invesco Growth and Income A(ACGIX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. ACGIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.37% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Brandes International Small Cap Equity A(BISAX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. BISAX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With five-year annualized performance of 15.3%, expense ratio of 1.34% and management fee of 0.95%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Eaton Vance Atlanta Cap SMID Cap R(ERSMX - Free Report) : 1.37% expense ratio and 0.79% management fee. ERSMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With a five-year annual return of 11.34%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.