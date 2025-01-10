Countdown to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $4.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $40.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' should arrive at $6.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' to reach $5.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' to come in at $17.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' will likely reach $9.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' should come in at $3,595.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3,408.40 billion in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Performing Assets' stands at $9.05 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.60 billion in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Performing Loans' at $8.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.92 billion.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 16.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 18.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' reaching 7.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $23.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. have demonstrated returns of +0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.
Image: Bigstock
View all Key Company Metrics for JPMorgan Chase & Co. here
