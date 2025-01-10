We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Medical Stocks Lagging Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is one of 1011 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APVO's full-year earnings has moved 65.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, APVO has gained about 15.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.9% on average. This shows that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Accuray (ARAY - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Accuray's current year EPS has increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 513 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.6% so far this year, so APVO is performing better in this area.
Accuray, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 85-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Accuray could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.