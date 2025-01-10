Will the Launch of AppFusion Network Visibility Program Aid KEYS?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently unveiled its new network visibility partner program, AppFusion. By integrating third-party security, monitoring solutions and cutting-edge technologies from leading cybersecurity companies, such as Forescout, Instrumentix and Nozomi Networks, directly into its Network Packet Brokers, the program aims to provide customers with a unified solution that enhances network and security operations (NetOps/SecOps) while reducing infrastructure costs. Elaborating Further on KEYS’ New Development
In today’s hyper-connected digital world, enterprise IT and SecOps teams are often challenged by the need for real-time traffic monitoring to detect performance issues, identify cyber threats and ensure compliance. Traditionally, managing these tasks required separate hardware appliances and multiple monitoring tools. Keysight’s Vision Network Packet Brokers streamline this process by consolidating partner software into a single, unified platform. This integration simplifies network operations and cuts down on the need for expensive, separate equipment.
The initial integrations within the AppFusion program include Forescout's eyeInspect security monitoring technology, which enhances security monitoring by providing a comprehensive view that reduces blind spots and bottlenecks across IT, Operational Technology (OT), Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of medical things environments. Instrumentix’s xMetrics trade flow performance monitoring software will enable real-time access to reliable trade plant performance data, allowing users to optimize execution outcomes. Lastly, Nozomi Networks’ next-generation AI-powered security and risk management solutions will offer a robust approach to threat monitoring and risk management, particularly for OT, IoT and cyber-physical systems. AppFusion will provide several key benefits, including a significant reduction in hardware costs by consolidating multiple servers into one Vision appliance. The integration of pre-configured, industry-leading security solutions simplifies deployment, while centralized management through a single interface streamlines monitoring processes. Additionally, businesses can scale their monitoring capabilities on-demand, activating additional features as needed. Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects? This strategic move could significantly benefit Keysight by positioning it as a central player in the integrated network visibility and security market. By partnering with leading vendors such as Forescout, Instrumentix and Nozomi Networks, Keysight can expand its product offerings and attract a wider range of customers from enterprise IT teams to security operations. Additionally, the cost-saving and simplified deployment model could increase demand for Keysight's Vision Network Packet Brokers, enhancing both revenue growth and market share. KEYS Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Keysight have gained 8.4% over the past year compared with the
KEYS' Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Keysight currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
