Subsea7 Secures FEED Study Contract for Equinor's Fram Sor Development
Subsea7 S.A. (SUBCY - Free Report) has been awarded a contract by Equinor (EQNR - Free Report) to conduct a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Fram Sør development project. The contract also includes an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) option for the development project. The Fram Sør development is located offshore Norway.
The FEED study will help Equinor finalize the technical specifications of the proposed subsea infrastructure required for the project. The details of the study will be provided to EQNR and its partners prior to making a final investment decision (FID) on the project.
Subsea7 will begin working on the contract immediately from its offices in Norway and the UK. Further, if the EPCI option of the contract is exercised, the installation of any subsea equipment related to the project will be directly awarded to the company. This includes the installation of subsea structures, umbilicals, risers and flowlines components. The offshore activities for the project are expected to take place in 2026, 2027 and 2028.
The Fram Sør development is situated approximately 10-30 kilometers toward the north of the Troll C platform, operated by Equinor. The development will be tied back to the existing infrastructure at the Fram and Troll C platforms.
Subsea7 highlights that the award for the FEED contract continues its long-standing relationship with Equinor. Early involvement in the field development process allows Subsea7 to recommend optimized design solutions, supporting Equinor’s decision-making process for the FID.
