Top 4 Sectors & Their ETFs of Past Three Months

Wall Street offered a solid performance in the past three months. The S&P 500-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) (
SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) added 4%, ( QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) returned 7% and ( DIA Quick Quote DIA - Free Report) added 1.8% in the past three months (as of Jan. 7, 2025).
In early December, the S&P 500 reached 6,100 for the first time, while the tech-focused Nasdaq surpassed the 20,000-mark. The Dow Jones also hit a historic milestone, crossing 45,000 before experiencing a sharp decline.
Notably, the Dow Jones recorded its worst losing streak in nearly 50 years, dropping 5.3% during December. Fed rate cuts, optimism around corporate growth under President-elect Donald Trump, and a resurgence in tech stocks were key drivers of the market's upward momentum.
Expectations from a Second Trump Administration
The market anticipates that a second Trump administration will support stock growth through its market-friendly policies. Proposals to restrict illegal immigration, impose new tariffs, lower taxes, and reduce regulations are expected to stimulate economic activity. However, these policies could also accelerate inflation, potentially constraining the Fed's ability to further reduce interest rates.
Federal Reserve's Stance on Rate Cuts
Amid a robust labor market and persistent inflation, the Fed projects only two rate cuts in 2025, down from the four anticipated in September. This cautious approach reflects the central bank’s balancing act to maintain economic stability. Lower interest rates typically reduce borrowing costs, enabling businesses to expand operations more easily. This enhanced profitability drives economic growth and provides a significant boost to the stock market.
Winning Sectors of the Past Three Months
Against the above-mentioned backdrop, below we highlight the winning sectors over the past three months and their top ETFs (
the average three-month data are as per etfdb). Consumer Discretionary – Average three-month return 14.21% Roundhill Video Games ETF ( NERD Quick Quote NERD - Free Report) has garnered 15.73% in this category. The global games market is projected to grow to an impressive $211 billion by 2025, as quoted on roundhillinvestments.com. Since 2020, over 12 out of 17 mega deals in the gaming industry have been valued at over $1 billion. The underlying Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index of the ETF NERD tracks the performance of exchange-listed companies engaged in video game publishing and video game development. The ETF charges 50 bps in fees and yields 1.68% annually. Financials – Average three-month return 8.40% Amplify Digital Payments ETF ( IPAY Quick Quote IPAY - Free Report) added 14.7% in the category. Global mobile payment market size was valued at $2.98 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow from $3.84 trillion in 2024 to $27.81 trillion by 2032, a CAGR of 28.1%, as quoted on amplifyetfs.com.
The underlying Nasdaq CTA Global Digital Payments Index tracks the performance of common stocks of companies within one of the following Mobile Payments Companies network of Card Networks, Infrastructure & Software, Processors and Solutions. The ETF charges 75 bps in fees and yields 0.75% annually.
Telecom – Average three-month return 7.0% Defiance Connective Technologies ETF ( SIXG Quick Quote SIXG - Free Report) added about 12.4% in this category. The underlying BlueStar Connective Technologies Index is a thematic index tracking the performance of US-listed companies offering hardware, software, or services to the rollout of 5G, or 6G networks, and other connective technologies. The ETF charges 30 bps in fees and yields 0.77% annually. Technology – Average three-month return 6.4% VanEck Digital Transformation ETF ( DAPP Quick Quote DAPP - Free Report) surged 42.6% in the past three month, gaining the tag of the top-performer of this category. The DAPP ETF is the clear beneficiary of the Bitcoin rally. The underlying MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the global digital asset segment. The ETF charges 51 bps in fees and yields 3.39% annually (read: MicroStrategy to Join Nasdaq-100: Tap MSTR ETFs).
