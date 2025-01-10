Coca-Cola Stock Slips 11% in 3 Months: Buy the Dip or Wait for Now?

The Coca-Cola Company ( KO Quick Quote KO - Free Report) stock has rolled down 11.3% in the past three months. With this decline, KO shares have underperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector’s dip of 8.2% and the S&P 500’s rally of 2.7% in the same period. However, the company’s shares have slightly outpaced the broader industry’s 12.4% decline. Coca-Cola's stock performance also reflects outperformance compared with its close competitors, including PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) and Keurig Dr Pepper ( KDP Quick Quote KDP - Free Report) , which have lost 16.1% and 14.4%, respectively, in the past three months. Meanwhile, KO shares reflect an underperformance against Monster Beverage’s ( MNST Quick Quote MNST - Free Report) gain of 0.6%. KO’s Three-Month Stock Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Challenges Facing Coca-Cola’s Stock Performance
Image: Bigstock
The Coca-Cola Company (KO - Free Report) stock has rolled down 11.3% in the past three months. With this decline, KO shares have underperformed the broader Consumer Staples sector’s dip of 8.2% and the S&P 500’s rally of 2.7% in the same period. However, the company’s shares have slightly outpaced the broader industry’s 12.4% decline.
Coca-Cola's stock performance also reflects outperformance compared with its close competitors, including PepsiCo Inc. (PEP - Free Report) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP - Free Report) , which have lost 16.1% and 14.4%, respectively, in the past three months. Meanwhile, KO shares reflect an underperformance against Monster Beverage’s (MNST - Free Report) gain of 0.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At the current price of $61.71, the KO stock trades at a 16.1% discount to its 52-week high of $73.53. The current stock price reflects a 6.5% premium from its 52-week low mark. KO trades below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Maintaining a position in Coca-Cola stock appears to be a prudent choice at this time. While the company remains a compelling option for long-term investors, its ability to navigate current challenges will be key. Prospective investors should carefully assess its valuation, but for existing shareholders, retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is a sensible decision.