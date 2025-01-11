We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ODP Corp. (ODP) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $22.31, demonstrating a -0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.
The office supply retailer's stock has dropped by 20.09% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ODP Corp. in its upcoming release. On that day, ODP Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, down 11.77% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ODP Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, ODP Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, ODP Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.
We can also see that ODP currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.