TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

TJX (
TJX Quick Quote TJX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $120.06, demonstrating a -1.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.15, signifying a 2.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.19 billion, down 1.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $56.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.37, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
TJX (TJX) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know
TJX (TJX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $120.06, demonstrating a -1.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.27% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TJX in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.15, signifying a 2.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.19 billion, down 1.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $56.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.17% and +3.65%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TJX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, TJX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, TJX is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.37, which means TJX is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that TJX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TJX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.