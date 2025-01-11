We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cava Group (CAVA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $115.12, demonstrating a +0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain had lost 8.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cava Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.52 million, up 27.29% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cava Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Cava Group boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cava Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 186.54 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.01.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
