Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $28.16, indicating a -0.46% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company had gained 5.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 17.86% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.09 billion, showing a 1.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.57% higher. Kinder Morgan currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Kinder Morgan is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 23.04. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.97 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that KMI has a PEG ratio of 3.91. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.37.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.