Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $39.10, indicating a -0.08% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had lost 5.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 10.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of Newmont Corporation will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.96, reflecting a 92% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.88 billion, up 23.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Newmont Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Newmont Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Newmont Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.
We can also see that NEM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.