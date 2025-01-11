We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $18.06, indicating a -1.1% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.
Shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects witnessed a gain of 3.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2%.
The upcoming earnings release of NextEra Energy Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 242.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $368.65 million, up 58.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.59% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, NextEra Energy Partners possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.